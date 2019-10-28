T.I. wants to set the record straight about Iggy Azalea. When Rhythm + Flow host said that he wanted to find another female rapper to undo his Iggy Azalea blunder earlier this month, it came off as a hip-hop heavyweight reflecting on his mistakes while in the industry.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club to promote his podcast and talk about Kanye West, among other things, T.I. doubled down on that sentiment. Around the 22-minute mark, he ventures into a discussion of Iggy Azalea after Charlemagne askes the rapper why he thinks Iggy is his biggest blunder. “I feel like she was meant to be great,” T.I. says. “As far as I’m concerned, I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need Black people to like her anymore, she switched up, started acting different [and] made moves that I wasn’t proud of that kind of placed my reputation in the line of fire. And she was very arrogant about it.”

While Iggy previously replied to T.I.’s “blunder” comments pertaining to her, it remains to be seen if she’ll continue to give this rift with her former boss more energy. In more positive news, T.I. recently agreed with Cardi B‘s claim that she paved the way for more female rappers to get signed.