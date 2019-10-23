Cardi B has been making waves in music since she broke into the scene, but it didn’t happen overnight. Cardi B revealed her past difficulties when they recently sat down on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast with Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller. On the episode, Cardi chronicled her career in music, and how she belives she opened doors for other females wanting to break into the industry.

Cardi B and T.I. discussed their new Netflix series Rhythm + Flow on the podcast, and Cardi was asked if she has a hard time evaluating other females if she sees a bit of herself in them. Cardi responded that if she does see herself in some artists, but they still have to be open to criticism in order to learn about the industry. She then transitioned into discussing how her own rise to fame opened the doors to stardom for many:

“I feel like, after me, I’ll say that it’s kinda easier for a lot of these female artists. Like before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label, well, you know the ones that had already been established. Nobody was signing them. And now, everybody’s just signing them if you could rap and you got a couple of followers because nobody want to miss the opportunity. Like, a lot of labels missed the opportunity with me because I went to a couple of motherf*ckers and they said, ‘no, no, no, no.'”

She said that one label even told her that she is “too much on Love & Hip-Hop” to get signed.

T.I. agreed with Cardi’s sentiment, saying, “I think she kind of kicked the doors down with being personable. Most women when they came out were extremely mysterious, you hardly heard them talk… You heard them in interviews but never really speaking in a discussion. You feel like you get more a sense of [Cardi’s] personality when she presented herself.”

Watch Cardi B and T.I. on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast.