T.I. is just one day away from releasing his upcoming record The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta), which boasts features by some of today’s hottest artists like Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Benny The Butcher. T.I. announced the effort with “Ring,” his collaborative track with Young Thug which marked his first new song of 2020. Returning to offer one last preview of his album, T.I. taps Lil Baby for the wavy track “Pardon.”

Collaborating with Lil Baby was a smart move on T.I.’s part, as the rapper has been a hot ticket item lately. Lil Baby recently revealed he’s accepting no less than $100,000 for a feature and flew all the way out to Wyoming after Kanye tweeted about wanting the rapper on one of his songs.

“Pardon” marks T.I.’s third song of the year and while the rapper has been quiet on the music front in 2020, he’s been steadily making headlines — oftentimes for controversial reasons. In the last few months alone he’s called out Candace Owens, made out out-of-pocket comments about his daughter’s sex life, and was sued for promoting fake cryptocurrency. Controversy aside, T.I.’s also been making good in recent months. After the pandemic hit, the rapper took to the streets in his Atlanta hometown to join Killer Mike in passing out free meals to the community.

Listen to T.I. and Lil Baby’s “Pardon” above.

The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) is out 10/16 on Grand Hustle. Pre-order it here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.