TiaCorine has announced the release date for her sophomore album, Corinian. It’s coming on October 10th, following a rollout that has included the videos for “Ironic,” “Fall In Love,” and today, “Backyard” featuring Atlanta rapper JID.

In the video for “Backyard,” Tia and JID turn a quiet suburban neighborhood into a satellite ghetto, with Tia stashing all manner of contraband in a house undergoing renovation, and JID cruising the streets with a submachine gun, letting a few rounds go through the sunroof. Of course, it wouldn’t be a TiaCorine video without some eye-popping visual effects, including a flying Chevy Suburban with the rapper hanging onto the side for dear life and facial distortions on the bewildered neighbors.

The South Carolina rapper’s profile has steadily risen over the past couple of years, thanks in part to a string of high-profile collabs beginning with Latto’s remix of her breakout single “Freaky T.” After appearing on the 2023 XXL Freshmen cover, she popped up on songs from 88rising production collective 1999 Write The Future and Denzel Curry, while also being highlighted by Rolling Loud, making her debut at Rolling Loud California earlier this year.

You can watch TiaCorine’s “Backyard” video featuring JID above.

Corinian is due on 10/10 via Interscope. You can find more info here.