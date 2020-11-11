The world doesn’t really know when music fans will be able to attend in-person concerts again, but what we do know is that when shows do come back, things won’t be how they were before. Safety will be a higher priority than ever before in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and Ticketmaster has a plan to provide as safe an environment as possible.

Billboard reports that Ticketmaster “has been working on a framework for post-pandemic fan safety” which will involve using phones to verify that a person has either been vaccinated for COVID-19 or they they’ve tested negative for the virus within a 24- to 72-hour window. The plan is still in a development phase, but it will reportedly involve the Ticketmaster app, third party health information companies like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass, and testing and vaccine distribution providers like Labcorp and the CVS Minute Clinic.” Fans would have to verify that they’ve been vaccinated or have tested negatively before being allowed into the event.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich says of the plan, “We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified. Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”

