Tierra Whack Scores A Touchdown On ‘8’ From The ‘Madden 22’ Soundtrack

Tierra Whack‘s latest track, “8,” constitutes her contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming 2022 edition of EA’s Madden NFL video game series and finds the Philly rapper going in over a grumbly, buzzing beat produced by frequent collaborator J Melodic. It’s a short but hypnotic track that it’s easy to imagine backing a late-night session of shotgun passes and QB dives. Joining Whack on the soundtrack — which is out now on Interscope — are buzzy artists like 42 Dugg, BRS Kash, JID, Sally Sossa, and Tank And The Bangas.

In addition to popping up here, Whack’s latest mercenary efforts have included a collaboration with Lego on “Link” and with her hometown’s NBA franchise on “76.” While the former found her working with school kids to come up with a cute narrative music video as part of the brand’s Rebuild The World campaign, the latter celebrated the 76ers’ playoff run and had Whack name-checking the team’s players while showing off her own ball skills in the video.

Of course, she’s still had time to build on the impressive body of work she kicked off in 2018 with the attention-grabbing Whack World. As well as showing off her impressive, battle-honed flow on freestyles over “Whoopty,” “Last Dayz,” and “Stand Up,” she recently dropped her own original, house-influenced single “Walk The Beat.” She also celebrated her birthday this week.

Listen to “8” above.