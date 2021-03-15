It’s safe to say that Nicki Minaj hasn’t had the easiest start to 2021. Just last month, her father was tragically killed in a hit-and-run car accident in Long Island, New York. Now comedian Tiffany Haddish, who just one a Grammy for her comedy album Black Mitzvah, has taken aim at her for being, as she sees it, disrespectful.

Haddish was a speaker on the Clubhouse app when a fan applauded her for “killing the game,” naming her the “Nicki Minaj of comedy.” Someone chimed in by saying, “But unlike Nicki, she shows up on time.” Haddish responded: “Unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

After the clip leaked, the Barbz, Minaj’s fandom, rushed to the rapper’s defense. They questioned Haddish’s comment while mostly saying that they don’t find the comedian funny.

Comparing Tiffany Haddish to Nicki Minaj is the weirdest thing to me…at least Nicki’s good at what she does pic.twitter.com/rkt2OzwFh3 — OnikaVision #TeamBimini (@OnikasTeet) March 15, 2021

Tiffany Haddish is so weird. Like girl, wtf did Nicki ever do to you?? — 𝔻𝔼𝕊𝕀ℝ𝔸𝔼 ᴺᴹ 💙🧸 (@desiraediamond_) March 15, 2021

If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me? pic.twitter.com/Du8FXn1lPW — 𝗇𝗈𝖻𝗈𝖽𝗒. (@imnotk3vin) March 15, 2021

This isn’t the first time Minaj and Haddish have exchanged jabs, as the Barbz were quick to point out. At the 2018 VMAs ceremony, Haddish made an on stage joke about Fifth Harmony shortly after the girl group had disbanded to focus on solo careers. While accepting her award, Minaj responded to Haddish’s comment and stood up for Normani, a former Fifth Harmony member. “Tif, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch,” she had said.

Nicki stood up for Normani in front of millions of people when Tiffany & Kevin tried to make her the expense of a bad joke, proving that she has the utmost respect for her peers. — 𓅛 Da Dutchess ᴺᴹ (@Dutch101_) March 15, 2021

Tiffany Haddish still mad that Nicki checked her for tryna shade Normani at the VMAs I see 🥱 — Simmatron ༄⁷ ᴺᴹ 🇳🇬 (@SimmingTingz) March 15, 2021

See the Barbz respond to Haddish’s comment above.