Tiffany Haddish Took Aim At Nicki Minaj On Clubhouse And The Barbz Aren’t Having It

It’s safe to say that Nicki Minaj hasn’t had the easiest start to 2021. Just last month, her father was tragically killed in a hit-and-run car accident in Long Island, New York. Now comedian Tiffany Haddish, who just one a Grammy for her comedy album Black Mitzvah, has taken aim at her for being, as she sees it, disrespectful.

Haddish was a speaker on the Clubhouse app when a fan applauded her for “killing the game,” naming her the “Nicki Minaj of comedy.” Someone chimed in by saying, “But unlike Nicki, she shows up on time.” Haddish responded: “Unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

After the clip leaked, the Barbz, Minaj’s fandom, rushed to the rapper’s defense. They questioned Haddish’s comment while mostly saying that they don’t find the comedian funny.

This isn’t the first time Minaj and Haddish have exchanged jabs, as the Barbz were quick to point out. At the 2018 VMAs ceremony, Haddish made an on stage joke about Fifth Harmony shortly after the girl group had disbanded to focus on solo careers. While accepting her award, Minaj responded to Haddish’s comment and stood up for Normani, a former Fifth Harmony member. “Tif, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch,” she had said.

See the Barbz respond to Haddish’s comment above.

