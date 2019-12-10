Across the country, the population sits down and eats dinner millions of times a day. It feels like none of these evening meals have been as talked about this year as the time Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian broke bread together, though. Kardashian shared a photo of the encounter in January, and it gained traction. A few months later, Pete Davidson talked about the event, revealing that he ended up footing the bill. Now Chalamet his taken time to discuss the dinner, and he spoke about how star-struck he was by the whole thing.

While guesting on The Tonight Show yesterday, Chalamet told Fallon that he couldn’t believe the situation, and that he “had to go in the bathroom, send a couple texts.” He said, “I went to the bathroom, seriously, I sent a text to two friends, like, ‘Am I worth… does this make sense?’ And they were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the sh*t out of you. You go back to the table.’ So I went to the table, and then it was fine, it was a good time.”

Fallon asked about the story, prompting Chalamet by saying, “So you thought you were going to dinner with Kid Cudi,” to which Chalamet added, “Yeah, which would have already been very surreal.” Beyond that, he mirrored previous descriptions of the event: Davidson showed up, then so did Kanye and Kardashian, and it was a fun, star-studded time.

Watch Chalamet on The Tonight Show above.