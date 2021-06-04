It was almost a decade ago that Tinashe started to gain the attention of the industry as an underground singer. After a string of consistent mixtapes that turned heads, she later inked a deal with RCA and released her 2015 debut album, Aquarius, which is home to her most successful single to date, “2 On.”

However, label issues would halt the singer’s growth and she would eventually leave RCA and begin her path as an independent artist. This decision led to her 2019 album, Songs For You, a project that was praised from all around. Two years later, Tinashe is ready to start the latest chapter in her independence. However, she did bring a souvenir of her time at RCA: The connections she forged with some of her former labelmates.

The singer returns with her latest single, “Pasadena.” The uplifting track also features a verse from RCA-signed Compton rapper Buddy, whom she previously worked with on “Glitch” in 2020. On their newest collaboration, both acts are in high spirits on the summer-ready bop that finds them relishing in the sunlight and warmth that the upcoming months will surely deliver to them. In a press release, Tinashe spoke about the new track.

“After the past year we have all had, I felt a very strong calling to release music that feels like joy, excitement, and freedom – to contribute positive energy to the universe,” she said. “I wrote and recorded the song ‘Pasadena’ in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance. The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in — energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful.”

You can press play on the song in the video above.