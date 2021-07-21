Getty Image
Tinashe Reveals The Title And Release Date For Her Upcoming Fifth Album

It’s been a couple of years since a new project from Tinashe was released, but 2019’s Songs For You turned out to be one of the most well-received releases of her career. Now the singer has announced the title and release date of her forthcoming fifth album.

Tinashe revealed in a tweet it would be titled 333. She also attached a sci-fi trailer that captures the singer getting out of bed and finding out that a third eye has mysteriously appeared on her forehead. The post was captioned “08062021,” which means that the album will arrive early next month, on August 6. Tinashe previously shared a video, which was captioned “333,” and which showed her undergoing experimental tests conducted by a group of doctors.

The announcement comes after Tinashe shared two singles that will likely appear on 333. The first is “Pasadena” and the second is “Bouncin,” and both were supported by elegant videos. She will also hit the road later this year for her 333 Tour, which launches on September 16 in Houston, Texas, and lasts for a little over a month before concluding on October 24. It will also a worldwide experience curated by Moment House, a company that specializes in virtual performances.

You can watch the trailers for 333 above.

