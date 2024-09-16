Tito Jackson Of The Jackson 5 Is Dead At 70 Years Old

Tito Jackson, former member of the Jackson 5 and brother of Janet and Michael Jackson, is dead at 70 years old.

Tito’s (real name Toriano Adaryll Jackson) sons TJ, Taj, and Taryll confirmed his death on Instagram late last night/early this morning (September 16), writing:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ.”

Tito’s nephew Siggy Jackson also confirmed the news to People, while Steve Manning, a former Jackson family manager, told Entertainment Tonight he “believes” Tito suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Tito was born in Gary, Indiana on October 15, 1953. He was an original member of the Jackson 5 (later known as the Jacksons) and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of the group. He released his first solo album, Tito Time, in 2016, and it spawned two singles that landed on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart: “Get It Baby” featuring Big Daddy Kane and “One Way Street.” His final album released during his lifetime was 2021’s Under Your Spell.

In a 2021 interview with the Grammy Awards, Tito said, “I’m proud of my career. I wish I had the head I have now about my career when I was much younger. I could have done a lot more when I was younger. But I’m proud of my accomplishments — the records that we hold as well as the inductees and all of these other things. Like I said, what else do I have to prove? […] It’s just been great, you know? The brothers don’t record like we used to, but I think it’s important to keep on singing a song as long as there’s a song to sing.”