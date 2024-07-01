Fresh off announcing her song for the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte, “Power Of Two,” and dropping her Kaytranada-produced single “Alright,” Victoria Monét hit the stage at the 2024 BET Awards to perform that song, along with her breakout hit, “On My Mama.” Beginning with the latter and hitting the stage in a sporty, Y2K-era outfit, Monét paid homage to Michael Jackson, donning his iconic “Smooth Criminal” suit, then stripped down to perform “Alright” with some help from Kaytranada, ending the set with a striking, Flashdance-inspired pose, backed by a simulated waterfall. The performance was the star’s first for the BET Awards, but judging by the warm reception it received, it won’t be her last.

Although Victoria has had a fantastic year so far, it hasn’t all been good news. In May, the star said she was “gutted” to announce the cancelations of several of her upcoming festival appearances for health reasons. “Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise!” she wrote on her social channels. Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soon.”

You can watch Victoria Monét’s 2024 BET Awards performance above and find the full list of 2024 BET Awards nominees and winners here.