Brent Faiyaz has grown to be one of R&B’s most popular acts and he’s done it on the independent circuit. Proof of his success and popularity was clear with his sophomore album Wasteland, which arrived in 2022. The project was celebrated and it allowed Brent to set off on the F*ck The World It’s A Wasteland Tour which is currently on its European leg. A full tour isn’t stopping Brent from sharing a new project, and today, that’s exactly what he announced is on the way.

On October 27, Brent Faiyaz will release Larger Than Life, a 14-track project that stands as his first release since he signed an “unprecedented partnership” with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters. Larger Than Life is filled with collaborators too as its guest list includes A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Babyface Ray, Lil Gray, Coco Jones, Princess Cro, A$AP Ant, TTM Dawg, N3WYRKLA, CruddyMurda, Tommy Richman, FELIX! and FLEE.

You can view the full tracklist and the artwork for Larger Than Life below.

1. “Tim’s Intro” Feat. Timbaland

2. “Last One Left” Feat. Missy Elliott & Lil Gray

3. “Forever Yours”

4. “Best Time”

5. “Big Mad Skit” Feat. FLEE & Princess Cro

6. “Moment of Your” Life Feat. Coco Jones

7. “Outside All Night” Feat.. A$AP Rocky & N3WYRKLA

8. “Wherever I Go”

9. “Upset” Feat. Tommy Richman & FELIX!

10. “On This Side” Feat. A$AP Ant & CruddyMurda

11. “Dawged Em Skit” Feat. TTM Dawg

12. “Belong to You” Feat. Babyface Ray

13. “WY@”

14. “Pistachios”

Larger Than Life is out 10/27 via ISO Supremacy / UnitedMasters. Find out more information here.

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.