Brent Faiyaz “thoroughly impressed” Uproxx‘s Wongo Okon at Broccoli City Festival 2023, which doubled as the beginning of his ongoing F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour. But Faiyaz has never been one to rest on laurels. Faiyaz dropped his album Wasteland in July 2022, and “Jackie Brown” finally received the video treatment on Wednesday, August 16.

“The clip channels the aesthetic and spirit of the 1997 Quentin Tarantino classic flick of the same name, as it opens with Brent on a plane,” a press release says of the striking Lonewolf- and Mark Peaced-directed visual. “After cruising through the clouds, he visits the salon, hits the high seas on a yacht, tries on tailored fits, and enjoys a dinner surrounded by friends. These vibrant vignettes melt into one another, matching his smooth cadence.”

The “Jackie Brown” video shows off Faiyaz’s never-ending imagination, which is fitting because he also launched his ISO Supremacy (In Search Of Supremacy) creative agency in partnership with UnitedMasters on Wednesday. A press release describes ISO Supremacy as having “the sole mission of executing visual and sonic art.”

In May, Billboard exclusively reported Faiyaz’s partnership with UnitedMasters with the intention “to form a new creative agency as a hub for his upcoming endeavors.” The publication relayed the deal’s valuation was “close to $50 million,” citing an unnamed source “close to the situation.”

Watch the “Jackie Brown” video above, and find Faiyaz’s remaining F*ck The World, It’s a Wasteland Tour dates here.