Last month, Megan Thee Stallion alleged that it was Tory Lanez who shot her recently. Now it has been reported that Lanez actually apologized to her not long after the incident, sending a text in which he explains himself.

TMZ reports that Megan received the text on the evening of July 12, about 15 hours after the shooting is alleged to have taken place. Lanez never directly mentions anything about a shooting, but he wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

He apparently goes on to explain his actions: “I was just too drunk.”

The text continues, “None the less sh*t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.” He reiterates his point about his state at the time, writing, “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Megan has reportedly not responded to the text, but she has addressed the situation. In the aforementioned allegation, Megan said, “Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. […] Stop lying, why lie? I don’t understand.”