Tory Lanez’s Team Allegedly Impersonated Megan Thee Stallion’s Label To Do Damage Control After Shooting

It seems that releasing a whole album calling out his “haters” may not have been enough for Tory Lanez in his ongoing campaign to mitigate the career damage Megan Thee Stallion’s accusations might have done to him. According to a new report from Billboard, Tory’s team has been on a press campaign to do damage control, but rather than simply speaking on his behalf, it seems they went an extra mile and impersonated representative of Megan’s label, 300 Entertainment, to engender sympathy for the Canadian rapper.

Billboard’s report comes from an unnamed source who is apparently close to the situation. The source alleges that Lanez’s team created fake text message conversations between Tory and Megan, sending them to various media outlets in order to undermine Megan’s credibility. In one, an email from a fake address for 300’s Head of Creative, Kevin Leong, linked to a report claiming Megan did not want to testify against Tory.

Of the fake email, 300 Entertainment wrote in a statement: “In this day and age, digital security is of utmost importance. The email impersonation of our Head of Creative Kevin Leong, with the intent to disseminate false information, has been brought to our attention and we are working diligently on Megan’s behalf to get to the bottom of the matter.”

The report comes after Megan’s lawyer accused Tory of unleashing a smear campaign against her. Tory’s recently-released album, Daystar, was purported to tell his side of the shooting incident between the two rappers but was censured by fans for instead gaslighting Megan about her accusations and lashing out at Megan’s supporters like Kehlani and Jojo for removing him from their projects.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.