The trial against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been highly publicized over the past few days, with fans and celebrities alike airing their opinions about the case. One star in particular seems to be “unsure” about the sincerity of Megan Thee Stallion‘s recent testimony. And that person would be 50 Cent.

On Saturday 50 Cent hopped on social media to post a meme featuring a teary-eyed Megan The Stallion from her interview with Gayle King that took place this past spring. The image then moprhed into former Empire star Jussie Smollett.

“Damn, i’m confused [about] all this sh*t going around, ” the rapper wrote on his Instagram. ” [I] don’t know what to think. LOL”

The meme is in reference to the controversy surrounding Smollett’s 2021 case, where he was sentenced to five months in prison for allegedly faking a hate crime, stemming from an incident in 2019 where the actor said he was the victim of an alleged hate crime.

The rapper’s followers didn’t seem to agree with him and had no problem sharing their thoughts. “Confused about what exactly? It’s clear that she was shot. All parties have agreed to that FACT,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Comedian and media personality Jessie Woo suggested that maybe 50 cent needs to direct his energy to another party. “Maybe I’m lost, but…. Shouldn’t this meme have the face of the witness who keeps changing their story?? Not Megan,” she wrote.

Even Julia Fox stepped into the rapper’s comment section to offer thoughts, writing, “Damn, It really is ALL men.”