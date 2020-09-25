Tory Lanez hasn’t exactly been the most beloved person in hip-hop since he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. He drew even more ire yesterday when he promised to break his silence at midnight ET. It turns out his version of breaking his silence was a new project, Daystar, on which he addresses the Meg situation.

On opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he accused Meg of framing him, and on the same song, he also called out some of his detractors. Specifically, he addressed Kehlani and Kaash Paige, who have publicly spoken out about him. He rapped, “I got nothin’ but love to spread, but n****s hate me / Hurt my heart to see them Twitter fingers come from Kehlani’s and Kaash Paige’s.”

In July, Paige responded to an Akademiks tweet about the Lanez situation, writing, “I’ve worked with Tory an he for sure doesn’t respect women but okay lol , can’t say I was there an know what happened but I know for a fact the hidden agendas.”

I’ve worked with Tory an he for sure doesn’t respect women but okay lol , can’t say I was there an know what happened but I know for a fact the hidden agendas . https://t.co/ker7bDG9Uw — 𝐊𝐚𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐞𓁋 (@KAASHMYCHECKS) July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Kehlani removed a Lanez verse from her deluxe album and explained why she did so, saying, “As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’ And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal sh*t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record.”

