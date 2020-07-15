In the few days since Tory Lanez’s arrest alongside Megan Thee Stallion after a Hollywood Hills pool party, footage of the arrest has emerged depicting the level of response Los Angeles police used to track down the rappers. Today, TMZ shared video of the arrest, which involved not only a “swarm” of officers and cruisers, but also a police helicopter, which trained its spotlight on Tory’s SUV as officers ordered the rappers and one other woman out of the vehicle with their hands up.

The video also confirms that all three of the SUV’s occupants were handcuffed and detained before Meg was released to the hospital with a cut on her foot from broken glass. In the video, Megan exits the SUV and can be heard confirming officers’ instructions to raise her hands, walk away from the truck, and get on the ground. Another clip sees Megan checking in on Tory as they are detained during the search.

The police’s response was likely scaled up as a result of the report that sent them searching for Tory’s car in the first place. Witnesses at the party say that an argument near the vehicle outside the party escalated to gunfire, which prompted the subsequent search and overabundance of caution. Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, a felony in California.

You can see the footage here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.