According to a new report from TMZ, Tory Lanez may receive an additional charge for the July shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion with gunshot wounds in her both of her feet. The Los Angeles district attorney is reportedly now also considering a felony assault on top of the previous charge. Following the incident, Tory was only charged with possession of a firearm, but in the weeks following the shooting, signs have pointed to Tory being the aggressor and the one who shot Megan twice in her foot.

The new report arrives hours after the Houston rapper took to Instagram with pictures of her injuries from the shooting in response to internet rumors that doubted the true extent of her injuries. The rumors most likely arose after fans saw videos of her enjoying herself on different occasions, including out on a boat with Maliibu Miitch. In the photo she posted to Instagram, stitches can be seen on her foot as a doctor works to either remove or insert stitches on her other foot. Megan’s frustration with the internet rumors was palpable in the Instagram caption to the photo. “Why would I lie about getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad?” she questioned. “Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate ‘WAP’ going No.1.”

(via TMZ)

