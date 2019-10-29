Lil Wayne Says He Only Listens To One Rapper, And It’s Himself

Over the course of his decades-long career, Lil Wayne has worked with a ton of hip-hop icons. It would seem, though, that he doesn’t listen to any of them: In a new interview, he says that the only rapper he listens to is himself.

In a clip of an interview for the Bumbu Rum Company, Wayne answers the question, “Do you have any guilty pleasure music.” He says, “I don’t know if I have guilty pleasure music, but yes, I listen to music that’s not hip-hop all the time, because I don’t listen to no other hip-hop but my damn self, and I don’t only listen to myself, so I guess that answers the question.”

I really listen to myself, but i still hear yall !! 🤙🏾 Full @originalbumbu interview out now ! pic.twitter.com/O49NPgKjcE — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2019

Interestingly, though, he goes on to list some of his favorite other artists, and he includes rapper Tech N9ne, whose music he apparently doesn’t strictly consider hip-hop: “You got Tech N9ne — if you want to call that hip-hop, then… — you got Tech N9ne.” He then seems to further contradict himself by talking about his enjoyment of new hip-hop music, saying, “The new hip-hop, I love it. I love that music… it changed. Back in the G, you had to spit your heart out. Now it’s changed. It’s just, ‘Let’s make something that’s cool to hear.'”

Watch the interview clip above.