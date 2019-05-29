Riot Fest’s 2019 15th Anniversary Lineup Is Led By Blink-182, Bikini Kill, and The Flaming Lips

05.29.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Yesterday, Riot Fest revealed that the fest’s 2019 lineup would be revealed today, tweeting, “Tomorrow at 10am, you can stop complaining about when the Riot Fest lineup is being released and start complaining about when single day tickets go on sale, and when the schedule is released, and when the after shows are announced, and why your favorite band isn’t playing!” Now the lineup is out, and really, there shouldn’t be much complaining about it.

Blink-182 had to bail on last year’s festival due to health issues, but they’re back to perform this year for the 15th anniversary festival. Also near the top of the poster are the recently reunited Bikini Kill, as well as The Raconteurs, The Flaming Lips, Slayer, Rise Against, Bloc Party, Ween, Patti Smith, and plenty more. Further down the poster, you’ll also find Manchester Orchestra, American Football, White Reaper, and more. The lineup also features full album performances from Against Me!, Avail, Bloc Party, Dashboard Confessional, The Flaming Lips, Glassjaw, The Selecter, Senses Fail, Taking Back Sunday, and Ween.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals#Blink 182#Jack White
TAGSBikini Killblink 182jack whitemanchester orchestramusic festivalsriot festthe flaming lips
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP