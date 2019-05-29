Getty Image

Yesterday, Riot Fest revealed that the fest’s 2019 lineup would be revealed today, tweeting, “Tomorrow at 10am, you can stop complaining about when the Riot Fest lineup is being released and start complaining about when single day tickets go on sale, and when the schedule is released, and when the after shows are announced, and why your favorite band isn’t playing!” Now the lineup is out, and really, there shouldn’t be much complaining about it.

Blink-182 had to bail on last year’s festival due to health issues, but they’re back to perform this year for the 15th anniversary festival. Also near the top of the poster are the recently reunited Bikini Kill, as well as The Raconteurs, The Flaming Lips, Slayer, Rise Against, Bloc Party, Ween, Patti Smith, and plenty more. Further down the poster, you’ll also find Manchester Orchestra, American Football, White Reaper, and more. The lineup also features full album performances from Against Me!, Avail, Bloc Party, Dashboard Confessional, The Flaming Lips, Glassjaw, The Selecter, Senses Fail, Taking Back Sunday, and Ween.