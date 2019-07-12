Randall Slavin

Fans of ’90s and 2000s nostalgia have had a great opportunity over the past couple weeks, as Lil Wayne and Blink-182 have been touring together since the end of June. That said, all good things must come to an end, but it looks like this partnership could be wrapping up much sooner than expected.

Wayne has been performing before Blink-182 on the tour, and last night in Bristow, Virginia, he was apparently upset to see that the crowd hadn’t fully arrived yet. He said, “I just want the people to know, if you wondering, please forgive me but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still… That’s not my swag. I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise to Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go.”

He then ended his set after about 20 minutes of performing.

Blink-182 may have taken a shot at Wayne during their set, as Mark Hoppus said, “We are going to play one more song then we are going to play more! You know why? We are contractually obligated!” However, others have noted that Hoppus often says that line during shows.