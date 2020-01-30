Travis Barker, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross seem to be having a blast in the video for “Gimme Brain,” which is vaguely NSFW and finds the trio blowing holes in walls with tanks, shooting flamethrowers at Ferraris, and generally enjoying other forms of chaotic energy, all while surrounded by scantily clad strippers.

The video is directed by Andrew Sandler with a chaotic, kinetic visual style that highlights Barker’s intense beat and the gleeful mischief of Lil Wayne’s verse. The group is shot in various solo scenes in an empty warehouse, with Travis smashing drums on a raised platform, Wayne mugging beside the aforementioned Ferrari, and Ross bossed up before what looks like a heavily-modified Hummer with a tank turret manned by a model. Speaking of models, all this is interspersed with closeup shots of nearly-nude dancers hitting splits, strutting in flaming heels, and pressing various body parts directly onto the camera’s lens. Be careful with those things, ladies — they’re expensive.

“Gimme Brain” is the first single from Barker’s newly-minted record label, DTA Records. Barker called the endeavor “an opportunity to sign some of these artists myself and help them grow.” “Gimme Brain” also marks Travis’ increased collaboration with off-the-wall rappers, which continued with his collaborative EP with 03 Greedo, Meet The Drummers.

Watch Travis Barker’s ‘Gimme Brain’ video with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross above.