Variety reports Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack Films has signed a production deal with independent entertainment company A24 to produce movies including what looks like the first draft of a script by Travis himself. Both A24 and Travis Scott posted photos of the script on social media. The title, which is redacted in the photo, is apparently “Utopia” according to Variety.

Over the past three years, Travis has been working on his new album — also reportedly titled Utopia — the follow-up 2018’s Astroworld, which kicked off Travis’ newfound level of pop-culture dominance. Since Astroworld‘s release, Scott has performed at the Super Bowl and in one of Fortnite‘s first virtual concerts, done mega-deals with Nike, Sony, and McDonald’s, which released a meal named for the Texas rapper that sold out in many locations accompanied by some odd merch that fans also snapped up within a few days of its launch. Travis previously dabbled in film with the “Franchise” video, which accompanied the release of Tenet.

A24, meanwhile, is a groundbreaking studio that regularly surmounts its films’ relatively small budgets to land huge hits like Ex Machina, The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Midsommar, Minari, and Moonlight, racking up Academy Awards and critical acclaim (they previously worked with Chance The Rapper on his horror-comedy film Slice, as well). Their latest buzzy release, The Green Knight, is furthering this reputation along with Twitter-thread-to-black-comedy film Zola.