Earlier today, Travis Scott spoke about some of his upcoming music — specifically his forthcoming joint album with Kid Cudi — in a new profile with GQ. Despite being “hesitant to offer details” on upcoming work, he did confirm that he and Cudi are working on that one. On Tuesday, Travis was back with more news, namely an upcoming single, which is set to be a part of the soundtrack to Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet. The single, entitled “The Plan,” will be released later this week, on Friday, August 21.

Taking to his Twitter page, Travis posted the song’s artwork in a tweet that said, “FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY.” The song would serve as Travis’ fourth release of the year, following “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi, “TKN” with Rosalía, and “Wash Us With The Blood” with Kanye West.

Travis’s announcement arrives after Nolan spoke about the rapper’s contribution to his Tenet film, saying, “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.” As for the film itself, Tenet is the much-anticipated — and, to the consternation of Nolan fans, repeatedly delayed due to COVID — and it stars John David Washington,Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and others.