Travis Scott has announced the lineup for his second annual Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas and it includes some surprising names including metal legend Marilyn Manson and burgeoning Latin music star Rosalía. In addition to the expected Houston and Cactus Jack Records mainstays like Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver, and Sheck Wes, the festival’s lineup will also deliver some serious star power from the likes of DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Pharrell Williams, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug, as well as a joint performance from Young Dolph and Key Glock.

The festival returns to Houston’s NRG Park, located across the street from the former location of the original AstroWorld theme park. Like its namesake, the festival will have carnival rides and games, as well as custom attractions designed specially for the fest. Workshop Houston has partnered with the fest to donate a portion of the proceeds to “creative, technical, and educational resources for youth.”

Hopefully, Travis will be fully recovered — or at least, well enough recovered to perform his headlining set — of the Rolling Loud knee injury that sidelined him from Day N Vegas festival this past weekend. Tickets and more information can, as usual, be found at Astroworldfest.com.