Music

Travis Scott’s Second Astroworld Festival Lineup Includes Rosalía, Migos, And Marilyn Manson

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Travis Scott has announced the lineup for his second annual Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas and it includes some surprising names including metal legend Marilyn Manson and burgeoning Latin music star Rosalía. In addition to the expected Houston and Cactus Jack Records mainstays like Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver, and Sheck Wes, the festival’s lineup will also deliver some serious star power from the likes of DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Pharrell Williams, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug, as well as a joint performance from Young Dolph and Key Glock.

View this post on Instagram

🤯 ASTROWORLDFEST.COM

A post shared by ASTROWORLD FEST (@astroworldfest) on

The festival returns to Houston’s NRG Park, located across the street from the former location of the original AstroWorld theme park. Like its namesake, the festival will have carnival rides and games, as well as custom attractions designed specially for the fest. Workshop Houston has partnered with the fest to donate a portion of the proceeds to “creative, technical, and educational resources for youth.”

Hopefully, Travis will be fully recovered — or at least, well enough recovered to perform his headlining set — of the Rolling Loud knee injury that sidelined him from Day N Vegas festival this past weekend. Tickets and more information can, as usual, be found at Astroworldfest.com.

Topics: #Marilyn Manson, #Pharrell

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×