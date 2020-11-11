Music festivals have suffered a huge blow this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Some have opted to push things back a year, hoping the world will be back to normal next year. Others have taken advantage of the internet and held virtual showcases for people quarantining. While Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival did not announce an official cancellation or postponement, a tease from the platform’s official Instagram page revealed that the festival will not make its return this year. But it’ll be back.

“See you next year… at Astrofest can’t wait to turn the f*ck up!” the post read alongside a picture of an astronaut. The message was signed off by Scott, while the post itself featured a caption that boldly proclaimed “THE PARTY NEVER ENDS.” According to the platform’s Facebook page, the Astroworld Festival was locked in for a November 7 date before the pandemic hit. The 2019 Astroworld Festival was largely successful, with performances from Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Pharrell, Marilyn Manson, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Rosalia, Young Dolph, and of course, Scott himself.

Scott has kept busy this year despite just a handful of musical releases. The Houston has spent most of the year working on his branding as he’s partnered with Fortnite, McDonald’s, and PlayStation for various creative endeavors.

