Travis Scott’s Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour recently wrapped after months of generating headlines, including the fact that he performed “FE!N” 10 times in a row. Scott explained during a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he chose to repeatedly run through the song because “I have, like, the best fans in the world, and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder.”

Meanwhile, Joe Budden hates it.

Scott performed “FE!N” with Playboi Carti, the featured artist on the Utopia track, during the 2024 Grammys last Sunday, February 4, and Budden was less than impressed.

“What the f*ck is Travis and his man doing up here?” Budden said in a clip making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) from the February 7 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. “You two bozos, get the f*ck off the stage when n****s got beautiful women and tuxedos on, honestly. You up there smashing sh*t.”

Budden added, “All that sh*t look different when it ain’t a thousand little white kids jumping up and down. Ay, when there are grown people here, all that, ‘Fein! Fein! Fein!’ That’s what you wanted to win over Killer Mike?” (Scott’s Utopia was nominated for Best Rap Album, which Killer Mike won for Michael.)

Budden called Scott “stupid” before continuing to mockingly imitate Scott’s performance. And just when you think it couldn’t get any more brutal, Budden brought Carti into the criticism.

“And then you bring your man out,” he said. “This is how I knew I was in the f*cking matrix. You bring your man out, Playboi Carti, the crowd just stares silent. Playboi Carti looked confused. Like, ‘Y’all don’t know who I am?’ No, n***a! You got a f*cking mask on! Who the f*ck are you under there? You are not at South By Southwest [SXSW] anymore. We can’t recognize you bozos by the stocking mask you’re wearing. I hate these n****s, man. All of ’em!”

But it wasn’t all hate. Budden added, “I love that song, but not when the tuxedos are out. Take that sh*t to the dirty Coachella grass, n****.”

Watch the clip below, and listen to the full episode here.