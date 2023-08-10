Travis Scott brought his new album Utopia to Italy on August 7 to kick off his latest tour of the same name. The drama has been plentiful, with a ticket sale delay and a controversial appearance from Kanye West for a performance of “Praise God.”

However, the concert in Italy was more chaotic than expected. It took place at Circus Maximus, and the director of the Colosseum has now called to terminate shows at that venue due to concerns about damaging the ancient site. During Scott’s performance, there were hundreds of calls from people in the area worried that there was an earthquake happening when it was just the movement of the audience jumping up and down.

According to CNN, The director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, Alfonsina Russo, told an Italian news outlet, “The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall,” she said. “These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby.”

“Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety,” she said.

There were also reports of pepper spray in the crowd, leaving 60 people needing medical attention.

60 people at Travis Scott’s concert in Rome needed medical attention after someone sprayed pepper spray into the crowd. The show also sparked fears of an earthquake by residents due to fans jumping up and down leading to the director of Rome’s Colosseum to halt future concerts. pic.twitter.com/iElkR9jYg4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

In late June, Scott was cleared of any criminal charges in regards to the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that resulted in 10 documented deaths.