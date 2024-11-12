Coldplay is currently making its way through Australia and New Zealand on the Music Of The Spheres tour. The band generated a bit of attention for their November 10 performance, when they unexpectedly busted out a brief rendition of Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps,” with Chris Martin calling it his favorite of Scott’s songs (here’s a video).

The moment made its way back to Scott, who seems to have enjoyed it: He shared the clip and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This got it. [goat emoji].”

Scott has long had reverence for the band, going as far as to reference Coldplay on multiple songs. On 2016’s “Way Back,” he says, “Hopped in the Bronco, skrrt off like OJ / Flew with that sound, n****, got that Coldplay.” He again nodded to the band on last year’s “Til Further Notice”, saying, “I been bumpin’ more Coldplay, the world cold as sh*t / I know one thing ’bout the old one, can have more fun with it.”

In other Music Of The Spheres tour news, Martin recently had a bit of an on-stage gaffe, when he fell into a hole in the stage. He played it off, saying, “That’s, uh, not planned. Thank you for catching me, so much, thank you guys. Holy sh*t, that’s going to be a YouTube moment.”