When Future released his new album, Mixtape Pluto, fans were disappointed to learn that Travis Scott was not on “South Of France,” as was rumored ahead of the album’s release. Snippets of the album were floating around on social media before the project dropped, and though fans of the two rappers’ prior collaborations like “3500,” “Solitaires,” “Cinderella,” and “High Fashion” held out hope, Travis was not one of the voices that appeared on Mixtape Pluto — at least, not until now.

“South Of France (Remix)” is out now, and it should live up to all those fans’ expectations. The two rappers trade bars in a back-and-forth sequence during Travis’ verse, which features glitchy effects and references to Cannes Film Festival — which takes place, of course, in the titular region along the Mediterranean Sea. “South of France, a movie out in Cannes,” he hums. “Thinkin’ ’bout nights in the Mo’, I need some more again.”

While Future is coming off an epic 2024 run that saw him release three full-length projects (and accidentally kickstart the culture-spanning beef that dominated headlines for the first half of the year), Travis Scott was honored at the BET Awards, and announced he’s “back in album mode” after Utopia topped charts last year. Meanwhile, with Travis’ appearance officially getting a release, perhaps that means the scrapped Gunna verse will also see its day in the sun — especially since it seems Young Thug is still cool with his musical charge.

You can listen to Future and Travis Scott’s “South Of France (Remix)” above.