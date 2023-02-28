Don Toliver has wasted no time in answering a question many of his fans had almost from the first instant his new album Love Sick hit the DSPs: Will he release a deluxe edition?

Yes, yes he did. Just four days after the release of his third album, the Houston rap crooner followed up by adding four new songs, tapping his mentor Travis Scott and Texan rising star Teezo Touchdown to feature on “Embarrassed” and “Luckily I’m Having,” respectively. The other two new songs are “Geronimo” and “No Pole.” All four songs continue the album’s theme of addressing various aspects of love.

Toliver revealed the original tracklist by means of a string of posts highlighting the featured artists with vintage art. Those features include Brent Faiyaz, Charlie Wilson, GloRilla, Future, James Blake, Justin Bieber, Don’s girlfriend Kali Uchis, Lil Durk, TisaKorean, Toro y Moi, and Wizkid. He also released a playlist of songs from the album with visuals forming an episodic short film which you can watch here.

The updated tracklist for the deluxe edition of Love Sick can be found below.

1. “No Pole”

2. “Embarrassed” Feat. Travis Scott

3. “Geronimo”

4. “Luckily I’m Having” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

5. “LoveSickness”

6. “Let Her Go” Feat. James Blake

7. “Leave The Club” Feat. GloRilla & Lil Durk

8. “4 Me” Feat. Kali Uchis

9. “Go Down” Feat. TisaKorean

10. “Time Heals All”

11. “Leather Coat”

12. “Honeymoon”

13. “Private Landing” Feat. Future & Justin Bieber

14. “Slow Motion” Feat. Wizkid

15. “Do It Right”

16. “If I Had” Feat. Charlie Wilson

17. “Company Pt. 3”

18. “Bus Stop” Feat. Brent Faiyaz

19. “Cinderella” Feat. Toro Y Moi

20. “Encouragement”