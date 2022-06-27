travis scott show
Getty Image
Music

Travis Scott’s First Post-Astroworld Solo Concert Will Be A London Show In August

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

After taking a six-month hiatus in performing in the wake of the fatal events at his Houston Astroworld Festival in late 2021, Travis Scott has slowly begun to roll out a slate of return performances. After popping up at small parties for the Oscars and Coachella, Travis booked a headlining set for Primavera Sound in Sao Paulo. Then, in May, Travis performed his new single “Mafia” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards before being announced as one of the headliners for the return of the upcoming Day N Vegas festival. Meanwhile, his first club performance in May reportedly charged $50,000 for tables due to high demand.

Today, according to Rolling Stone, Travis booked his first solo headlining concert, which is scheduled for August 6 at London’s O2 Arena, which has a 20,000-person capacity. it’s likely he’ll use the response as a test case to determine the approach for any tour he’ll have for his upcoming album Utopia.

Still, he’ll likely remain in a sticky position as a result of the Astroworld tragedy, which spawned hundreds of lawsuits and almost 5,000 injury claims. Those lawsuits have been combined into one case which has yet to be tried. Meanwhile, Travis’ attempts to make amends, such as his Project HEAL initiative, have been criticized as PR stunts committed in the interest of generating positive publicity.

Listen To This
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×