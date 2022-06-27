After taking a six-month hiatus in performing in the wake of the fatal events at his Houston Astroworld Festival in late 2021, Travis Scott has slowly begun to roll out a slate of return performances. After popping up at small parties for the Oscars and Coachella, Travis booked a headlining set for Primavera Sound in Sao Paulo. Then, in May, Travis performed his new single “Mafia” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards before being announced as one of the headliners for the return of the upcoming Day N Vegas festival. Meanwhile, his first club performance in May reportedly charged $50,000 for tables due to high demand.

Today, according to Rolling Stone, Travis booked his first solo headlining concert, which is scheduled for August 6 at London’s O2 Arena, which has a 20,000-person capacity. it’s likely he’ll use the response as a test case to determine the approach for any tour he’ll have for his upcoming album Utopia.

Still, he’ll likely remain in a sticky position as a result of the Astroworld tragedy, which spawned hundreds of lawsuits and almost 5,000 injury claims. Those lawsuits have been combined into one case which has yet to be tried. Meanwhile, Travis’ attempts to make amends, such as his Project HEAL initiative, have been criticized as PR stunts committed in the interest of generating positive publicity.