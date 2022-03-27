It’s been four months since the tragedy that occurred in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. It resulted in ten deaths and hundreds of injuries, and for the most part since then, Travis has kept a rather low profile. He’s made few appearances in the public in the months that followed and he’s also done his best to help the families of the victims and give back to the community as a whole. An example of the latter is his recently announced Project HEAL which listed a number of community-based initiatives he plans to put in motion. However, as of late, Travis has been stepping out a bit more.

Travis Scott performed "SICKO MODE" in a club last night pic.twitter.com/Xk3ZTNkXEV — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) March 27, 2022

Tobey Maguire and Travis Scott last night at the #Oscars pre-party pic.twitter.com/yKhFPm8R34 — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) March 27, 2022

A recent example of that came during a pre-Oscars party on Saturday where Travis delivered his first performance since the Astroworld tragedy. According to Rolling Stone, Travis performed a small set at the private party, playing songs like “Sicko Mode” and more. The event took place in Bel Air, California and it features a star-studded guest list that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, YG, Tobey Maguire, and more.

Travis’ performance at the private party came after he and longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner had their second child together. They initially revealed that the baby boy’s name was Wolf Jacques Webster, with Jacques being Travis’ legal first name. However, a month later, Kylie announced that they would be changing their son’s name because they “didn’t feel like it was him.”