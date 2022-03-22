Hours after posting a 10-minute-long YouTube video dedicated to her son, Kylie Jenner announced that her son’s name has been changed.

The baby formerly known as Wolf Jacques Webster was born on February 2nd, one day after Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday. Wolf is the second child Jenner has with rapper Travis Scott. Yesterday, Jenner announced on an Instagram story that she and Scott had decided to change the newborn’s name. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she posted on her story.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Jenner didn’t reveal what his new name would be. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she added. Though, it makes sense that she would see that name everywhere…since she was the one who announced it.

Either way, many fans had criticized the name in the last month, making funny but harmless memes about the peculiar name choice.

When wolf Webster turns like 16 he will be 💫 teen wolf 💫 — R (@Ghanemmrr) February 12, 2022

end of the Wolf Webster era 🐺 pic.twitter.com/WS59Vidmko — Humza 🐼 (@HumzyTumzy) March 22, 2022

y’all bullied kylie jenner into changing her son name LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/CXLi4ZkKVI — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 22, 2022

It seems like Kylie didn’t like that! And now, Wolf is no more. Honestly, it’s better to change his name now than to wait until he can actually understand words. Notably, Stormi was born days after the Stormy Daniels/Trump scandal, and yet she still kept that name, and it’s probably too late to change it anyway.