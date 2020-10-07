Travis Scott And Future Reunite For A Thundering ‘Franchise’ Remix

Just days after Travis Scott’s new single “Franchise” made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Houston artist follows up with a remix of the thundering track adding feature rapper Young Thug’s Atlanta compatriot Future. The remix marks Future and Travis’ fourth direct collaboration after “3500,” “First Off,” and “Solitaires” — the latter of which dropped earlier this year on Future’s High Off Life project.

Travis has had a busy year of collaborations both in music and in business, linking up with massive brands like McDonald’s to release an insanely popular meal and merch line, while also contibuting guest verses to the likes of Big Sean (“Lithuania“), Kanye West (“Wash Us In The Blood“), Rosalía (“TKN“), Gunna and NAV (“Turks“), and Kid Cudi (“The Scotts“). He also broke records as the first artist to perform virtually in the popular shooter Fortnite, as his latest sneaker with Nike sold out pretty much everywhere.

Meanwhile, Future has had himself a prosperous 2020 as well, including his own No. 1 collaboration with Drake on “Life Is Good,” the release of three of his fan-favorite mixtapes to streaming, and a rumored joint tape with Lil Uzi Vert in the works.

Listen to Travis Scott and Future’s “Franchise” remix above.