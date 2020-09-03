There have been rumors in recent days that Travis Scott and McDonald’s were working on something. Now, both parties have come together today to confirm that the rumors are true.

This morning, the food chain tweeted two emojis: a cactus and a cheeseburger. Given the Cactus Jack reference, that was basically confirmation of the link-up, although Scott made it official a few minutes later by sharing an image of the Cactus Jack logo made with McDonald’s fries, which also featured the logos from both entities and the date of September 8.

McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley wrote in a internal memo that leaked recently, “From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line, to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture. Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald’s and our craveable, iconic food. He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement.”

Neither party has confirmed what the collaboration will entail. However, previous rumors said there will be merch, and it looks like Scott could be getting his own menu item, The Travis Scott Meal, as well.