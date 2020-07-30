Getty Image
Music

Travis Scott Is Selling Useful New Merch To Help Fans Get Through The Pandemic

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Masks have become more important in everyday life this year than they’ve been in recent memory. Wearing a mask in public is a safety measure, yes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look cool while doing it, too. A bunch of artists started selling their own masks towards the beginning of the pandemic as part of a Universal Music Group/Bravado initiative, and now Travis Scott is getting in on it, too.

He’s going at it on his own, though. Through his Cactus Jack brand, he has started offering a collection of new coronavirus-related merch. His web store was updated today to add branded hand sanitizer for $12, face masks for $25, and SafeTouch tools for $30.

View this post on Instagram

shop.travisscott.com

A post shared by Cactus Jack (@cactusjack) on

The masks have the Cactus Jack logo embroidered on one side. Meanwhile, the hand sanitizer comes in a spray bottle, is 72 percent alcohol, and is agave-scented. Then there’s the touch tool, which reads, “I ain’t touching that sh*t.”

It is not clear if, like has frequently been the case with sales of masks and similar products during the pandemic, any portion of proceeds will go towards a charitable cause.

All items are available on Scott’s shop, and can only be shipped to the continental US. Check them out here.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×