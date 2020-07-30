Masks have become more important in everyday life this year than they’ve been in recent memory. Wearing a mask in public is a safety measure, yes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look cool while doing it, too. A bunch of artists started selling their own masks towards the beginning of the pandemic as part of a Universal Music Group/Bravado initiative, and now Travis Scott is getting in on it, too.

He’s going at it on his own, though. Through his Cactus Jack brand, he has started offering a collection of new coronavirus-related merch. His web store was updated today to add branded hand sanitizer for $12, face masks for $25, and SafeTouch tools for $30.

The masks have the Cactus Jack logo embroidered on one side. Meanwhile, the hand sanitizer comes in a spray bottle, is 72 percent alcohol, and is agave-scented. Then there’s the touch tool, which reads, “I ain’t touching that sh*t.”

It is not clear if, like has frequently been the case with sales of masks and similar products during the pandemic, any portion of proceeds will go towards a charitable cause.

All items are available on Scott’s shop, and can only be shipped to the continental US. Check them out here.