The last time Travis Scott and Chase B hosted an episode of their .WAV Radio Beats 1 show was nearly two years ago. The pair returned last night, though, and they had a big reason for doing so: The two announced a new collaborative album, Escapism, and previewed a bunch of tracks from it.

The pair premiered a couple of Big Sean collaborations, “Zen” and “Lithuania.” Beyond that, they also shared “Cafeteria” (featuring Don Toliver), Picky (featuring Nav and Wheezy), “Scrooge” (featuring Swae Lee), “The Parables” (featuring YBN Cordae), “White Tee” (featuring Young Thug), and “Mayday” (featuring Thug and Sheck Wes).

During the show, Scott also took a moment to tell Houston residents to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously so the city can hopefully return to normal soon. He said, “This is a public service announcement. Make sure y’all got the good echos on that thing right there. COVID-19 in the H. Listen here, my fellow Houstonians: We have to lock in and we got to protect ourselves, y’all, because it’s going up, man. I got a call from Miss Linda Hidalgo and she was just explaining to me that at the rate we going, it can get into the super red and it can be very immediate for us. If we don’t kind of get more control of how we moving around and things like that, it can be another breakout and we’d have to slow the city down so — We don’t need that right now. We need everybody to try to practice as much as they can. You know what I mean? Social distancing, whether y’all got to get on FaceTime or even if y’all got to come to each other’s houses, try to just keep it day one squad or whatever it is.”

Listen to the episode here.