Getty Image
Music

Travis Scott Played A Bunch Of New Songs On His First ‘.WAV Radio’ Show In Nearly Two Years

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The last time Travis Scott and Chase B hosted an episode of their .WAV Radio Beats 1 show was nearly two years ago. The pair returned last night, though, and they had a big reason for doing so: The two announced a new collaborative album, Escapism, and previewed a bunch of tracks from it.

The pair premiered a couple of Big Sean collaborations, “Zen” and “Lithuania.” Beyond that, they also shared “Cafeteria” (featuring Don Toliver), Picky (featuring Nav and Wheezy), “Scrooge” (featuring Swae Lee), “The Parables” (featuring YBN Cordae), “White Tee” (featuring Young Thug), and “Mayday” (featuring Thug and Sheck Wes).

During the show, Scott also took a moment to tell Houston residents to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously so the city can hopefully return to normal soon. He said, “This is a public service announcement. Make sure y’all got the good echos on that thing right there. COVID-19 in the H. Listen here, my fellow Houstonians: We have to lock in and we got to protect ourselves, y’all, because it’s going up, man. I got a call from Miss Linda Hidalgo and she was just explaining to me that at the rate we going, it can get into the super red and it can be very immediate for us. If we don’t kind of get more control of how we moving around and things like that, it can be another breakout and we’d have to slow the city down so — We don’t need that right now. We need everybody to try to practice as much as they can. You know what I mean? Social distancing, whether y’all got to get on FaceTime or even if y’all got to come to each other’s houses, try to just keep it day one squad or whatever it is.”

Listen to the episode here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Amy Baldwin Of ‘Shameless Sex’ On Connection During Quarantine And Owning Your Sexuality
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×