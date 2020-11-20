On Thursday, Gucci Mane and Jeezy tookto Atlanta’s Magic City to duke it out in a 20-song Verzuz battle, which was watched by 1.6 million people around the world. To commemorate the duel, Travis Scott released Versuz-themed merchandise. One of them was a pair of “TM:1017” T-shirts, one in white and another in brown, that featured the Atlanta rappers’ iconic logos — Jeezy’s snowman and Gucci’s ice cream — side by side.

Travis Scott just dropped merch for the Gucci vs Jeezy battle tonight – https://t.co/5DOFiCdaEE pic.twitter.com/yN6HwvFbjG — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) November 20, 2020

The T-shirts are just the latest piece of merchandise that Travis has made available this year. The Houston native previously teamed up with McDonald’s for three rounds of releases that included an action figure, cups, rugs, tote bags, hoodies, a keychain, a pair of house slippers, and so much more.

The Gucci Mane-Jeezy’s Verzuz battle was preceded by days of taunting from the 1017 rapper. Gucci reposted a meme that made fun of him shooting Jeezy’s friend and days later he mocked Jeezy’s The Recession 2 album cover outfit. On the day of the Verzuz battle, Gucci re-uploaded his Jeezy diss track, “Truth,” to streaming services as his latest act against the fellow Atlanta rapper.

Fans can purchase the T-shirts on Gucci’s website here.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.