Travis Scott may have taken a break from strangling the Billboard Hot 100 over the past year, but now that the first-week numbers are in, it looks like his time away hasn’t reduced his grip strength much, if at all. Travis’ new single “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week, beating international superstars BTS and the juggernaut that is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” on the chart dated October 10, 2020.

“Franchise,” which pays homage to the 2004 Dem Franchise Boyz single “White Tee” and was previewed during Travis’ McDonald’s promo campaign, premiered with a short film ahead of select IMAX viewings of Tenet. The video eventually made its way online, while Travis delivered a cheeky performance of the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, all of which added up to a buzz that buoyed the new single to similar heights as Travis’ last No. 1 single, “The Scotts,” with Kid Cudi. It’s Travis’ fourth chart-topping single after “Highest In The Room” and “Sicko Mode” with Drake.

To beat BTS’ “Dynamite” and Cardi’s “WAP,” “Franchise” racked up 19.4 million U.S. streams and 98,000 units sold. It’s M.I.A.’s first No. 1 and Young Thug’s second. Check out more info on Billboard.com.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.