Adding another moment to what’s been an eventful 2020 for Travis Scott, the Houston rapper brought his talents to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform his new single, “Franchise.” Taking advantage of the social distancing the show requires for its performances, Travis debuted a trippy visual for his performance, one that features Young Thug and MIA beside him. Bringing the song’s line “in my white” to life, the visual finds the three artists performing the song inside Travis’ white tee.

It starts off with Travis sitting in a G-Wagon as he chows down on some fries on turns up to the song playing in the background. Next, the camera makes a smooth transition to the inner threading of his tee-shirt where we find Travis energetically performing the song. Traversing through the song, Young and MIA join him in the white tee universe to perform their verses as well.

The performance arrives after TMZ reported that the Houston rapper scored Michael Jordan’s million-dollar estate as the location for his “Franchise” video “without hesitation.” In other recent news, Travis also revealed a new action figure, which fans can obtain with a slight catch, and a third collection of merchandise, both as a result of his recent partnership with McDonald’s.

You can watch Travis, Young Thug, and MIA perform “Franchise” above.