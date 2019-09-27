Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was a huge success in its 2018 inaugural run, bringing Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and more to Houston to celebrate Travis’ album of the same name and selling out within a couple of days of tickets going on sale. It did so well that despite being a year removed from Astroworld, the album, Travis Scott has announced he’s bringing back the festival for a second go-round in November.

The second-annual Astroworld Festival will take place Saturday, November 9 at NRG Park, across the street from the former home of the original Astroworld theme park for which the album and festival were named. Travis will naturally be the headlining performer, with the full lineup to be announced at a later date. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can buy GA (starting at $89) and VIP (starting at $250) tickets now at astroworldfest.com and bank on Travis bringing out a few of your faves. Last year’s lineup included the aforementioned heavy hitters as well as Gunna, Rae Sremmurd, Smokepurrp, Tommy Genesis, and Young Thug.

Travis is fresh off his Wish You Were Here North American tour and the release of his Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly. A portion of proceeds from Astroworld Festival will be donated to Workshop Houston.