Getty Image

Every year the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveils its list of potential inductees, and every year a variety of different fanbases flood social media with indignant complaints about their favorite band or artist getting snubbed. One of the most vocal sets of fans to throw their hands in the air over the Hall’s selection process is Nine Inch Nails’. Though the Trent Reznor-led, industrial rock pioneers were up for nomination three years ago, they’ve been left off the ballot ever since.

That doesn’t really bother Reznor however. In a new interview with Stereogum, he didn’t hold back about his opinions about the Hall or his band’s chances of getting in. “I saw somebody write something online or comment on Twitter like, ‘What could be less rock and roll than the f*ckin’ Hall Of Fame.’ And that is authentically how I feel about it,” Reznor said. “I honestly couldn’t give less of a sh*t. I’m not gonna sleep any better. Included or not.”

But it turns out he was just getting started. While touting the Oscar process — he won for his work scoring the film The Social Network along with Atticus Ross — he also took a shot at the Grammys while he was at it. “A Grammy doesn’t mean a f*ckin’ thing,” he said. “It means a few assh*les in a room that are trying to make a TV show have good ratings deciding, “Let’s give it to this guy.” It doesn’t feel like it has any meaning behind it.”

And if you happen to have Reznor’s contact info, you can save your consolation messages when Nine Inch Nails misses out on induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year too. “I don’t give a sh*t. It’s irritating every year that suddenly my inbox lights up with, ‘Oh man, sorry about…’ I don’t give a f*ck! You know what I mean? I don’t… the worst would be if we did [get inducted] and then what? We’d have to f*ckin’ show up and jam? I can’t even imagine what that would be.”