Trevor Noah Is The Host Of The 2021 Grammy Awards

Today is a big day for The Recording Academy, as later this morning, they will announce the full list of nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Ahead of that, though, they shared some other significant news related to the ceremony, which is set to take place on January 31, 2021. Hosting the show will be somebody who has plenty of experience with hosting: The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

Noah says of the hosting gig, “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the #GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.”

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the #GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.” – @TrevorNoah https://t.co/d25VUfSxe1 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

While Noah isn’t exactly a music figure, he’s no stranger to the Grammys: His 2018 stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia, was nominated for Best Comedy Album last year. Noah didn’t take home the award, as it went to Dave Chappelle for his Sticks & Stones special. Noah was also a presenter at the 2020 Grammys, so he’s spent time on that stage before.

He does have some experience with the music industry, though, as he has had some of the biggest figures in music on The Daily Show over the past couple years. Since 2018, the program has hosted performances from people like Anderson .Paak, Jason Isbell, and Margo Price. On the show, Noah has also interviewed Lizzo, Logic, and Pusha T.

The list of Grammy nominees will be revealed soon, so keep an eye on Uproxx to stay informed about who will be up for what awards.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.