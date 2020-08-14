Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their internet-breaking single “WAP” last Friday. The video instantly went viral, and some critized the rappers’ racy lyricism while others slammed the critiques as a double standard. Trevor Noah addressed the hypocrisy of the arguments against the hit song in an episode of The Daily Show. To prove his point, the late-night host invited singer Margo Price to turn “WAP” into an acoustic country song.

Armed with just her guitar, Price gave a stripped-down rendition of “WAP.” Juxtaposing the tongue-in-cheek lyrics with soulful guitar, Price belted each verse with gusto. “Look, I need a hard hitter, need a deep stroker / Need a Henny drinker, need a weed smoker / Not a garter snake, I need a king cobra / With a hook in it, hope it lean over,” Price sang.

The folksy cover caught the attention of many, including Cardi herself. The rapper retweeted the cover, much to Price’s excitement.

omg lol @iamcardib shared my WAP vid 😂 pic.twitter.com/48IhffMyyc — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 14, 2020

Ahead of Price’s cover, the singer released her third album That’s How Rumors Get Started in July. The record was supposed to come out a month earlier, but Price decided to push back the release amid Black Lives Matter protests across the country. “This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time,” she had written alongside the delay announcement. “It’s not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it. Sending love to everyone out there and hope I see you down the highway.”

Watch Price gives a stripped-down rendition of “WAP” on The Daily Show above, starting at 6:05. That’s How Rumors Get Started is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here.

