Trick Daddy Was Arrested In Miami On DUI And Cocaine Possession Charges

Miami veteran rapper Trick Daddy, born Maurice Samuel Young, has gotten himself into legal trouble. The “Let’s Go” rapper was arrested Saturday morning by Miami police and is facing a DUI charge as well as a charge for cocaine possession.

According to the Miami Herald, police were notified of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a dark Range Rover. As per the police report, Young “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel” when the officer approached the window. Awakened by the officer tapping on his window, Young said he had recently left a Miami club. He also told the officer he had five drinks several hours earlier and was dropping someone off before returning home. But Young didn’t successfully complete a field sobriety test and was taken to the Hammocks District Police Station.

While Young was getting booked and putting his possessions into a plastic bag at the police station, officers found remnants of cocaine on a dollar bill. His bond is set at $5,000 for the cocaine charges and $1,000 for the DUI.

While the rapper was arrested Saturday morning, it wasn’t his first run-in with police. In 2014, he was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and driving with a suspended license. In 2003, he was arrested on assault charges for allegedly threatening to kill a man over a street basketball game. In 1991, he was charged with cocaine possession, carrying a concealed firearm and violating probation.