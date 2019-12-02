Trippie Redd‘s A Love Letter To You 4 released toward the end of last month and now the commercial mixtape ascends to the top of the Billboard 200. The debut album sold just over 100,000 albums equivalents in its first week, including 14,000 physical copies, according to Forbes.

A Love Letter To You 4 is supported by lead-single “Love Me More,” with “Death” and “Who Needs Love” supporting the album as well. Juice Wrld, Dababy, and Youngboy NBA most notably appear on the album. Redd acknowledged the feat Sunday once made official via his Instagram account.

“Wow. thank (you) God,” Redd said.

Steve Aoki and YesJulz most notably slid in Redd’s comments to congratulate him on the feat. Since August of 2018, Redd has been on a creative tear, while establishing himself as an album artist and not just a singles artist. In that span, Redd’s released five full-length projects, including his debut album Life’s A Trip, the third and fourth installments of A Love Letter To You, Old Self, and most recently his sophomore album !. The end result for Redd (for now) is four top-five full-length projects on the Billboard 200, including his first No. 1. Redd released “Snake Skin” in anticipation of his second album released earlier this year as well.

Watch the video for “Love Me More” in the clip above.