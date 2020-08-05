Trippie Redd has spent much of 2020 working on his upcoming third album, Pegasus, which will serve as a follow-up to last year’s Billboard chart topper, A Love Letter To You 4. (A deluxe version was released at the beginning of the year.) Back in June he released one of its singles, “Dreamer,” which dropped on his 21st birthday. And now we have a video to go along with it.

Channeling his inner rockstar, Trippie begins the video laying in the bathtub, relaxing with a smoke. We then see him taking the stage, guitar in hand, ready to rock out. Backed by an all-female dance crew, Trippie Redd then picks up a mic and sings his way through the rest of the video, only to wind up back in the comfort and solitude of his bathtub.

The video arrives after Redd ventured out to sea with PartyNextDoor for their collaboration “Excitement.” The video begins with Redd lost a sea aboard a ship with PartyNextDoor. Eventually he decides to jump ship with a woman as they paddle away in a much smaller boat, hoping to find his way home.”

You can watch the “Dreamer” video above.

